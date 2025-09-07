Waldrep didn't factor into the decision against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out five over five innings.

The right-hander battled command issues throughout the outing, issuing a season-high five free passes, but managed to limit the damage to just two runs, from a Julio Rodriguez homer, while keeping Seattle off the board after the first inning. It marked the first time in his seven starts Waldrep allowed more than one run, as he had previously been nearly untouchable since his call-up. While Waldrep has shown swing-and-miss stuff, the walks continue to be a concern and have capped his ability to work deeper into games. The 23-year-old will carry a 1.33 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB across 40.2 innings into his next scheduled start against the Astros.