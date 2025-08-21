Waldrep (4-0) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the White Sox. He struck out seven.

The rookie right-hander was impressive once again, firing 60 of 87 pitches for strikes as he tied his career high in Ks. Waldrep has won all four of his starts since being brought up at the beginning of August, producing a stellar 0.73 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB over 24.2 innings. The 2023 first-round pick will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Miami.