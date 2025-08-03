Atlanta recalled Waldrep from Triple-A Gwinnett to serve as the 27th man for the continuation of the MLB Speedway Classic against the Reds on Sunday in Bristol, Tenn.

Saturday's game was marred by two rain delays before being suspended halfway through the first inning, and Waldrep will join Atlanta to potentially provide some length. The 23-year-old was scheduled to start Sunday for Triple-A Gwinnett and should be available for a full workload. Waldrep surrendered 13 earned runs across his first two MLB appearances last season and has a 4.42 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 92:50 K:BB over 91.2 innings this season with Gwinnett.