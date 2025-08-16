Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Fans seven in third win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waldrep (3-0) earned the win over the Guardians on Friday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings.
The 23-year-old generated 14 swinging strikes on 95 pitches and set a career high with seven strikeouts, blanking Cleveland for his first career scoreless outing. Since being recalled, the young starter has been impressive, winning each of his first three outings while yielding only two total runs across 17.2 innings. His ability to command the zone and miss bats has quickly made him a valuable boost to Atlanta's injury-prone rotation, and he'll take a 1.02 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB into his next scheduled start against the White Sox.
