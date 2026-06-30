Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Likely to move into rotation

Waldrep is a likely candidate to join the Atlanta rotation in the near future, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old right-hander was added to the 26-man roster Friday and threw 55 pitches over two relief innings that day, working behind Reynaldo Lopez. Lopez's next start is scheduled for Wednesday and manager Walt Weiss has hinted that the duo could be piggybacked, but Atlanta is also likely looking for ways to get Bryce Elder some extra rest, as he showed reduced velocity in his last start and has struggled over the second half of June. Once Waldrep is further stretched out, he could join a six-man rotation that gets the team through to the All-Star break -- Atlanta doesn't get another day off before the break once they begin a series against the Cardinals on Tuesday.