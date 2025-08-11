Atlanta manager Brian Snitker indicated after Saturday's doubleheader that Waldrep would be staying in the big-league rotation, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The team is looking ahead to 2026, and Waldrep will get a prolonged audition in the majors as a result. The 2023 first-round pick has a 1.54 ERA and 10:3 K:BB over 11.2 MLB innings in August, extending a hot streak that had seen the right-hander post a 1.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB across his last 40.2 innings at Triple-A Gwinnett. Waldrep will likely bump either Erick Fedde, who also pitched in Saturday's twin bill, or Carlos Carrasco out of the rotation, with the other veteran on borrowed time until Chris Sale (ribs) is ready to return.