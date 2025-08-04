Waldrep was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after Sunday's 4-2 win over the Reds, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Waldrep was called up to serve as Atlanta's 27th man for Sunday's continuation of the MLB Speedway Classic, earning the win after tossing 5.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks, while striking out four. The outing served to be his first major-league appearance of the year, certainly making a good impression with an Atlanta squad that has struggled with production on the mound recently. The right-hander will now return to Gwinnett, but he'll be eligible to be called up to potentially start one of Saturday's two games during the team's doubleheader with Miami.