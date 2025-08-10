Waldrep (2-0) earned the win over Miami in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings.

Waldrep was called up for the contest for what could just be a spot start. The rookie right-hander at least gave Atlanta something to think about in terms of leaving him in the rotation, as he not only earned the victory, he also notched his first career quality start while racking up 12 whiffs and six punchouts over six frames. Through two major-league outings, Waldrep has surrendered just two runs over 11.2 innings while posting a 10:3 K:BB. Atlanta's pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries this season, and among current starters, none were part of the Opening Day rotation. With some shifting, that could leave room for Waldrep to be given a chance to remain a big-league starter, though it's worth noting that Chris Sale (ribs) is beginning a minor-league rehab stint next week and could be activated off the IL not long thereafter.