Waldrep came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on eight hits and one walk over 5.1 innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

The rookie right-hander didn't have his best stuff, managing only three swinging strikes among his 88 pitches (52 total strikes), but Waldrep battled through after giving up an RBI single to Jakob Marsee just two batters into the game. He left the mound in line for a win, but Dylan Lee gave up the tying run in the seventh inning, setting the stage for a nine-run ninth by the Atlanta offense. Through five appearances (four starts) this season, Waldrep sports a dazzling 0.90 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB through 30 innings with a 4-0 record. He faces a tough test in his next outing, which is set to come early next week on the road against the Cubs.