Waldrep will start Sunday against the Rays, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta had held off officially listing Waldrep among its probables until now, although the club tipped its hand simply by not sending him back to the minors after his major-league debut. Waldrep was touched up for seven runs while striking out only one over 3.2 innings against the Nationals in his debut. It makes him a risky fantasy option versus the Rays, although the upside is apparent.