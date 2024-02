Atlanta announced Friday that Waldrep received an invitation to major-league spring training.

The No. 24 overall selection in the 2023 Draft, Waldrep cruised through four minor-league levels last season, posting a 1.53 ERA and 41:16 K:BB over 29.1 innings covering eight starts. Slated to turn 22 next month, Waldrep is likely headed back to Triple-A Gwinnett to start 2024, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he makes some starts for Atlanta this season.