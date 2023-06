Atlanta optioned Shuster to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Shuster allowed four earned over just 3.2 innings in his last start Saturday versus the Reds and heads back to the farm showing a 5.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 25:22 K:BB across his first 45 major-league innings. It looks like Michael Soroka might be joining Atlanta's rotation Friday against Miami and it also appears that Kolby Allard will get another turn next week following his excellent outing Wednesday afternoon against the Twins.