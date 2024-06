Atlanta placed Herget on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to Thursday.

Herget struck out two batters and gave up a solo home run during his most recent outing Wednesday, and he appears to have come away from the game with a shoulder injury. He'll remain sidelined until at least June 21, and Daysbel Hernandez will come up from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill Herget's spot in the bullpen.