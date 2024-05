Atlanta optioned Herget to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

He'll head back to the minors to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach, who was called up from Double-A Mississippi to start Wednesday's game against the Nationals. Herget's stint with Atlanta lasted just four days, with the right-handed reliever making two appearances and striking out four over three scoreless innings.