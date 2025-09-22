Atlanta claimed Payamps off waivers from the Brewers on Monday.

Payamps was a staple in the Milwaukee bullpen from 2023 to 2024, holding a 2.78 ERA and 136:35 K:BB over 129.2 innings. However, he's experienced sharp regression in 2025, posting a 7.23 ERA with the Brewers and spending much of the campaign in the minors. Atlanta will give him a look in the final week of the season and could keep him for 2026, as well, if it wants to tender the reliever a contract in his final year of arbitration eligibility.