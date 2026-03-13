Suarez might end up beginning the season on the 26-man roster as Atlanta navigates playing 13 games in 13 days to open its schedule, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

While the team is expected to use a six-man rotation during that 13-day slog, that sixth starter -- likely to be Martin Perez, but with prospects JR Ritchie and Didier Fuentes also in the mix -- could be called up early in the season rather than being on the Opening Day roster. In that scenario, Suarez could stick instead as a versatile arm capable of starting or relieving who is also out of minor-league options, with Atlanta then re-evaluating his place on the staff in early April. The 28-year-old southpaw made seven appearances (one start) for Atlanta in 2025, producing a 1.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB over 19.1 innings.