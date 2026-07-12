Braves' JR Ritchie: Fares well in bulk relief outing

Ritchie allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus St. Louis on Sunday.

Ritchie had to come in earlier than expected after opener Danny Young allowed a run and left two men on base with two outs in the first inning. Ritchie got out of that jam and then turned in a strong performance of his own, only running into trouble in the fourth inning. Ritchie has allowed two runs over 8.2 innings across three appearances in July. He's now at a 4.38 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 44:30 K:BB through 49.1 innings over 11 games (seven starts) in the majors. Ritchie's role remains in flux -- he could return to the bullpen full-time or get demoted Triple-A Gwinnett if Martin Perez (forearm contusion) is ready to go after the All-Star break.