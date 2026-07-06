Braves' JR Ritchie: Returns to big club as reliever

Atlanta recalled Ritchie from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

One day after being optioned to Triple-A, Ritchie will rejoin Atlanta after Martin Perez exited his start in Sunday's loss to the Mets due to a forearm contusion and was moved to the 15-day injured list. Though the loss of Perez creates a need for a fifth starter, Bryce Elder is expected to slot back into the rotation during the upcoming week after having his previous turn skipped. As such, Ritchie will serve as a multi-inning option out of the Atlanta bullpen for the team's final seven games before the All-Star break, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.