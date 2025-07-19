Profar went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's win over the Yankees, and David O'Brien of The Athletic reports that Atlanta manager Brian Snitker could consider leaving the veteran outfielder in the leadoff spot even after Austin Riley (abdomen) returns to the lineup.

In three games since Riley landed on the IL, Profar has hit at the top of the order and reached base six times, while Ronald Acuna has dropped down to third and gone 3-for-11 with three extra-base hits, Riley typically hits third, but he could find himself lower in the order when he gets healthy. "I kind of like [Acuna] there," Snitker said after Friday's game. "I like that top three right there [with Matt Olson batting second], I think that's pretty good. I've always envisioned [Acuna] being that guy. We'll see, but I don't think Austin's gonna care where he hits either." Since returning to the lineup in early July following an 80-game PED suspension, Profar is slashing .288/.302/.538 with four doubles, three homers, eight RBI and nine runs in 12 contests.