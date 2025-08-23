Profar went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and a run scored in Friday's 12-7 loss to the Mets.

It was the third three-hit game of the season by Profar, who fell one RBI short of his season high. The journeyman switch hitter has been on fire since the start of August, slashing .303/.442/.645 with 11 extra-base hits, 21 RBI and four stolen bases across his last 95 plate appearances. Profar has also hit safely in 14 of his 20 outings this month as Atlanta's leadoff batter.