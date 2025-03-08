Profar was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh due to a jammed left wrist.
Initial X-rays on Profar's wrist came back negative, but he will go in for additional testing within the next few days. If the 32-year-old is forced to miss time, an opportunity would open up for Bryan De La Cruz to receive more reps in the outfield.
