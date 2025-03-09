Profar flew to Atlanta on Sunday to undergo a CT scan on his jammed left wrist, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old had X-rays come back negative after suffering the injury during Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup with the Pirates, but he's set to receive another round of imaging. The results of Profar's CT scan are expected to be available Monday. If he's unavailable to begin the regular season, Bryan De La Cruz could fill a more regular role in Atlanta's outfield.