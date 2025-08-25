Profar went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Mets.

The 32-year-old continues to make an an impact from the leadoff spot for Atlanta. Over the last 16 games, Profar is slashing .323/.447/.613 with five of his 10 homers and five of his seven steals on the season, while adding an impressive 15 runs and 21 RBI. The surge has carried his OPS up to .832, just shy of the career-best .839 mark he produced in his breakout 2023 campaign with the Padres.