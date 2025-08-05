Profar went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Brewers.

Atlanta managed only three hits in total against Quinn Priester and the Milwaukee bullpen, but one of them was Profar's blast to lead off the bottom of the first inning. The veteran outfielder snapped an 18-game power drought in the process, and through 16 contests since the All-Star break he's slashing .203/.346/.328 with two steals, four RBI and eight runs.