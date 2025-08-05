Braves' Jurickson Profar: Provides only offense in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Profar went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Brewers.
Atlanta managed only three hits in total against Quinn Priester and the Milwaukee bullpen, but one of them was Profar's blast to lead off the bottom of the first inning. The veteran outfielder snapped an 18-game power drought in the process, and through 16 contests since the All-Star break he's slashing .203/.346/.328 with two steals, four RBI and eight runs.
More News
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Swipes base in win•
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Could stick in leadoff spot•
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Goes yard Thursday•
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Goes yard again Thursday•
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Belts solo homer in return•
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Returns from suspension•