Atlanta reinstated Profar (suspension) from the restricted list. He'll start in left field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Atlanta designated Alex Verdugo for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Profar, who should step back in as the club's everyday left fielder after serving his 80-game suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drugs policy. Despite his long layoff from action, the 32-year-old didn't show any signs of rust during his 13-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett, as he slashed .333/.407/.583 with three home runs and an 8:6 K:BB. Profar had batted out of the leadoff spot in Atlanta's first four games of the season before being suspended, but with Ronald Acuna having since returned from the injured list and with Matt Olson thriving of late out of the two hole, Profar is expected to hit in the middle of the lineup moving forward.