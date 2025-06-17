Braves' Jurickson Profar: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Profar (suspension) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Profar will get some at-bats at Gwinnett for the next two weeks before being reinstated from his 80-game PED suspension July 2. Atlanta has struggled to get production from their left field position, so Profar should immediately slide back into a starting job once he returns to the active roster.
More News
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Taking live BP•
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Suspended 80 games for PEDs•
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Looks healthy in leadoff spot•
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Slated to return to action Thursday•
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Took batting practice Sunday•
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Could resume swinging bat soon•