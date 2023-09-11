Yates picked up the save Monday against Philadelphia, striking out two in a perfect inning.

Closer Raisel Iglesias entered the ninth with a save opportunity but allowed the Phillies to tie the game and send it to extras. When Atlanta reclaimed the lead, Yates needed only 14 pitches to slam the door and earn his fourth save of the season. While save opportunities are rare, Yates holds a 2.75 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 75 strikeouts in 55.2 innings as he maintains a high-leverage role in the backend of the Atlanta bullpen.