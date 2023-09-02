Yates walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-3 win over the Dodgers.

Raisel Iglesias had pitched three consecutive days entering Friday, allowing a rare save chance for Yates. He got the job done on 21 pitches (14 strikes). Yates has three saves, eight holds and three blown saves with a 7-1 record, 2.73 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 69:34 K:BB through 52.2 innings this season. The veteran right-hander remains in a more of a setup role, aside from occasions such as the one that presented itself Friday.