Allard (oblique) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.

Allard suffered a Grade 2 right oblique strain in early March, and his move to the 60-day IL guarantees he'll be out for at least the first two months of the campaign. The 25-year-old was acquired from the Rangers in November and will likely head to Triple-A Gwinnett once healthy.

