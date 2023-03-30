Allard (oblique) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
Allard suffered a Grade 2 right oblique strain in early March, and his move to the 60-day IL guarantees he'll be out for at least the first two months of the campaign. The 25-year-old was acquired from the Rangers in November and will likely head to Triple-A Gwinnett once healthy.
