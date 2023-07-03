Allard is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Guardians at Progressive Field.

Allard will make his second straight turn through the rotation, filling the spot that previously belonged to rookie Jared Shuster, who was recently optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. After spending the first three months of the season on the 60-day injured list while recovering from a Grade 2 oblique strain, Allard was activated following two minor-league rehab starts and immediately impressed in his 2023 debut with the big club. Though he took a no-decision last week in his start versus the Twins, Allard struck out eight over 4.2 scoreless innings while allowing just four baserunners. He induced swings and misses on 14 of his 71 pitches, showing the sort of strikeout upside that belies his career 19.0 K% over 237.1 big-league innings. While Allard doesn't have much of a reliable track record to fall back on beyond his previous start, he could make for a decent streaming option Tuesday versus a weak Cleveland offense.