Allard did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three hits and one walk over 4.2 scoreless innings against the Twins. He struck out eight.

Allard couldn't have asked for a better start, striking out the side in the first inning as Minnesota's hitters fell victim to his lethal four-seam fastball. The lefty struck out six of the first nine batters he faced and really only got into trouble in the fifth after surrendering a single and a walk to open the inning. However, he struck out the next two batters before being relieved by Kirby Yates and eventually taking the no-decision. Whether or not Allard sticks around in Atlanta's rotation remains to be seen, but he certainly made a strong case with Wednesday's scoreless outing.