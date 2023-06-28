Allard (oblique) will start Wednesday's game against the Twins, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Allard will come off the 60-day injured list to make his first start of the 2023 season in the majors after suffering a Grade 2 oblique strain in the early portion of March. He's posted a 2.70 ERA in a pair of appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett over 6.2 innings with eight strikeouts in that timeframe. The left-hander will get a chance to be a part of the Atlanta rotation, but he'll have to pitch well with several arms also on the precipice of a call-up including Mike Soroka and the recently demoted AJ Smith-Shawver.