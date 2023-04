Wright (0-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings against the Astros. He struck out two.

Wright was rolling through five innings. He had allowed just three hits and no runs to the Astros. But he didn't record an out in the sixth as five straight batters reached, including a couple of two-run home runs from Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker. After three starts, Wright has a 5.93 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13.2 innings.