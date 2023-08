Wright (shoulder) threw three scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out four in a rehab outing with High-A Rome on Thursday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wright appeared in a game for the first time since May 3 and looked sharp across 26 pitches. He'll likely be in line for a couple more rehab appearances to build up his pitch count and knock off some of the rust, though this was an encouraging first step.