Atlanta reinstated Wright (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list and will have the right-hander start the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

As anticipated, Wright will rejoin Atlanta to make his sixth start of the season and his first since May 3 after an extended absence due to a right shoulder strain. Wright made three rehab starts in the minors prior to being activated and looked sharp his last time out last Tuesday at Triple-A Gwinnett, striking out seven while giving up one hit and two walks over 3.2 scoreless innings. Since he tossed just 50 pitches in that start, Wright's workload will likely be restricted Monday.