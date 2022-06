Wright (7-4) gave up five earned runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out eight in six innings Saturday against the Cubs. He took the loss.

The wind wasn't blowing significantly out in this one, and indeed, Wright didn't give up a home run, but the 11 hits allowed topped his previous season high of nine. Despite this shaky outing against an inferior opponent, Wright's season ERA still sits at 2.94. He tentatively lines up pitch Thursday at home against the Giants.