Wright (0-3) allowed four runs on five hits and four walks over four innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Phillies.

Wright was tagged with three home runs in the short outing, including Johan Rojas' two-run shot in the second inning. Wright has coughed up 10 runs in seven innings since returning from the injured list the month. He now owns a 7.71 ERA through 25.2 frames on the year. Wright is currently projected to start in Washington this weekend.