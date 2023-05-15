Atlanta transferred Wright (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.
Shortly after landing on the 15-day IL earlier this month for the second time this season on account of a right shoulder strain, Wright disclosed that he expected to be out of commission for at least two months, so his move to the 60-day IL isn't overly surprising. The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Dereck Rodriguez, whom Atlanta claimed off waivers from Minnesota in a corresponding move. A clearer timeline for Wright's return likely won't be available until he resumes a throwing program, but fantasy players should proceed as though he'll be sidelined through the All-Star break.