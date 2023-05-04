Atlanta placed Wright on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right shoulder inflammation.
Wright will return to the IL for the second time in 2023 on account of a right shoulder issue, as he was previously excluded from Atlanta's season-opening rotation when he was delayed during spring training after battling shoulder soreness during his offseason throwing program. He lasted just two innings in his start Wednesday against the Marlins before succumbing to shoulder inflammation. Atlanta could put Wright through more testing to determine if he's dealing with anything more significant than swelling in the shoulder, but at least for the time being, he'll be in line to miss at least the next two weeks. The big club recalled Dylan Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill Wright's spot in the rotation beginning with Thursday's series finale in Miami.