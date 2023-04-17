Wright did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits with three walks over 6.2 innings in the victory over the Royals. He struck out six.

Wright showcased significant improvement in his second start, limiting the Royals to two runs until exiting the game in the sixth inning. Unfortunately, a two-run homer by Vinnie Pasquantino tied the game in the seventh, denying the 27-year-old his first win of the year. The right-hander's performance was an encouraging sign for the Atlanta starting rotation as he looks to return to the dominant form he displayed during the 2022 season. Wright will bring a 6.23 ERA and 1.73 WHIP into his next start, tentatively scheduled for the end of this week against Houston.