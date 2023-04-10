Wright (shoulder) remains on track to return from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Reds in Atlanta, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta hasn't yet confirmed that Wright will take the hill Tuesday, but he's back with the big club after covering six innings and striking out six while allowing five earned runs in his rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett last Wednesday. Though Atlanta might have wanted to see a slightly better result from Wright in the rehab outing, his right shoulder seems to have checked out fine following the start, and perhaps most importantly, he was able to stretch out to 84 pitches. Even if he's still a bit rusty coming off the injury, Wright's addition should be a welcome one for an Atlanta rotation that's without ace Max Fried (hamstring) and has gotten poor results overall from young arms Dylan Dodd and Jared Shuster thus far.