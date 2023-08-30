Wright (shoulder) will move his rehab assignment from High-A Rome to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Wright made his first appearance at any level since May 3 this past Thursday with Rome, kicking off his rehab assignment with three scoreless innings while striking out four and allowing just one baserunner. He tossed 26 pitches in that outing and may be looking to push closer to the 40-to-45-pitch range Wednesday. Wright will presumably need at least one or two more rehab outings following Wednesday's start to get stretched back out for a traditional starter's workload before Atlanta is comfortable bringing him back from the 60-day injured list.