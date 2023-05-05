An MRI taken Friday on Wright's shoulder revealed a shoulder strain, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The bad news is that Wright does have the strain revealed after being placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with his shoulder trouble, and there's no timetable for the right-hander to return. The good news is there's no further structural damage, so it doesn't appear this will be something could end the 27-year-old's campaign. That being said, Wright will miss at least the next two weeks, and it's very possible this injury could carry into June or further.