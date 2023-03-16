Wright (shoulder) threw two innings Wednesday on a back field, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
The workout went really well, per manager Brian Snitker, and the next step for Wright could be his Grapefruit League debut. He's behind Atlanta's other projected starters after requiring a cortisone injection for his right shoulder back in January, but the hope is that the 27-year-old will be able to jump into the starting rotation in early April. Wright won 21 games in 2022 with an overall 3.19 ERA and 174:53 K:BB across 180.1 regular-season innings.