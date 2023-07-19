Wright (shoulder) is not expected to be an option for Atlanta until early September, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Sometime in August had been viewed as a rough timetable for the right-hander, but it's going to be a bit longer than that. Wright hasn't had a setback, but the club just wants to be extra cautious as he works his way back from a right shoulder strain. Wright is expected to begin throwing shortened bullpen sessions early next week and then regular bullpen sessions by the end of next week.