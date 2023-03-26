Atlanta is expected to place Wright (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list retroactive to March 27, but the right-hander is likely to miss only two turns through the rotation before being activated, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

After being shut down early in spring training with shoulder soreness and requiring an injection to alleviate the pain, Wright was finally cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut this past Monday. He's now back on a normal four-day rest schedule and built up to four innings in his second outing of the spring Saturday versus the Twins, but Wright has looked rusty between the two starts, yielding seven runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out four over 6.2 innings. Rather than rushing him to be ready for the start of the season, Atlanta will give Wright more time to build up his pitch count and hone his command. He's scheduled to make a minor-league spring training start this coming Thursday and then one final tune-up rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett on April 4 before slotting back into Atlanta's rotation at some point during its second home series of the season April 10 through 12 versus the Reds. Wright's upcoming IL stint should allow rookies Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd -- who had both been competing for the No. 5 starter's role -- to make at least two turns through the rotation before one of the two likely cedes his spot to the right-hander, who led the majors with 21 wins in 2022.