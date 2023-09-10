Wright (shoulder) could be an option to start Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.comreports.

Spencer Strider's turn through the rotation was pushed back a couple days due to an illness, which could prompt Atlanta to bring back Wright during the twin bill. The 32-year-old made his last rehab start Sept. 5 for Triple-A Gwinnett and indicated he needed one more outing in the minors before rejoining the big club, but Strider's ailment could prompt a change of plan. Wright threw just 50 pitches and 3.2 innings during that start, so he won't take on a full workload if activated.