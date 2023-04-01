Wright (shoulder) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Wright missed the Opening Day roster with a sore shoulder, but he's been on track for a brief absence. If all goes well with his rehab start, he could be activated when first eligible.
