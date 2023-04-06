Wright (shoulder) gave up five runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings in a start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. He struck out six.

A grand slam by Ryan O'Hearn accounted for most of the damage off the right-hander, but the fact that Wright was able to stretch out to 84 pitches (53 strikes) and generate some strikeouts are encouraging signs. He got a late start to camp after getting a cortisone injection in his shoulder in January, but Wright appears to be on track to get activated from the injured list when first eligible, potentially joining the Atlanta rotation April 11 for a home start against the Reds.