Atlanta activated Wright (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
After missing his first two turns through the rotation while rehabbing a shoulder injury, Wright has been cleared to make his season debut Tuesday versus the Reds in Atlanta.The right-hander's velocity was down during his lone rehab start last week at Triple-A Gwinnett, during which he allowed five runs over six frames. With that in mind, fantasy managers might want to wait on activating him in advance of Tuesday's outing.
